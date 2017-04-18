Photos: Women work on Rose Park Community Garden
Christina Stanley, collective plots coordinator for Rose Park Community Garden, and Susan Finlayson, program director for Wasatch Community Gardens, measure out plots at the Rose Park Community Garden in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 17, 2017. See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists.
