Photos: Blind children hunt for chirping Easter eggs
Jannis Spencer helps Alessa Pursel, 6, find a bag of eggs during an auditory Easter egg hunt for children who are blind or experience low vision put on by the National Federation of the Blind of Utah at the Richards Court Condos in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Children hunt at an auditory Easter egg hunt for children who are blind or experience low vision put on by the National Federation of the Blind of Utah at the Richards Court Condos in Salt Lake City on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|Twissted
|54
|Utah Christians
|Sat
|Saint Jesse
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Apr 10
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC