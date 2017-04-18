Photos and video: For those living wi...

Photos and video: For those living with Parkinson's disease, a chance to get up and boogie

The physical, social and cognitive benefits of dancing will be in the disco spotlight Saturday as Grey Matters Dance for Parkinson's Utah holds its second annual year-end performance, this year with a '70s theme. Grey Matters: Dance for Parkinson's Utah started as a community service and research collaboration between the departments of modern dance and physical therapy under former University of Utah dance professor Juan Carlos Claudio and physical therapy doctoral student Lennie Swenson.

