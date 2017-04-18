Photos and video: For those living with Parkinson's disease, a chance to get up and boogie
The physical, social and cognitive benefits of dancing will be in the disco spotlight Saturday as Grey Matters Dance for Parkinson's Utah holds its second annual year-end performance, this year with a '70s theme. Grey Matters: Dance for Parkinson's Utah started as a community service and research collaboration between the departments of modern dance and physical therapy under former University of Utah dance professor Juan Carlos Claudio and physical therapy doctoral student Lennie Swenson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|10 hr
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|12 hr
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|17 hr
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Wed
|DJDorae
|18
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Twissted
|54
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC