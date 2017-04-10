Photo courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department Jose Martinez
Cinthiai Martinez, 12, and 10-year-old Jose Manuel Martinez, who are aunt and nephew, respectively, were last seen in the vicinity of 1700 South and Redwood Road about 10 p.m. Monday. Police confirmed about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that the children had been found safe in a home in the neighborhood.
