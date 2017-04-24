Operations targeting car burglaries m...

Operations targeting car burglaries making a dent outside Jazz games

Read more: KSL-TV

On a night where the Utah Jazz were locked in a crucial Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the evening was far from 'fun and games' for Salt Lake City police. Roughly a dozen officers and numerous student 'explorers' were in the middle of an operation Friday night that targeted would-be car burglars and car burglaries in the blocks that surround Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Salt Lake City, UT

