Officers shoot, kill cougar in downtown Salt Lake City

The Department of Wildlife Resources chased down and killed a roaming cougar in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning. Sgt. Ray Loken of the DWR said the mountain lion was shot before 4 a.m. near the Smith's Ballpark, but reports of the animal came in as early as 4 p.m. on Friday in Glendale near 1130 West and 1300 South.

