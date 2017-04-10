Next steps: Siting homeless populatio...

Next steps: Siting homeless populations, potential overflow shelter

The three sites for the new homeless resource centers may now be set in stone , but that doesn't mean it's smooth sailing for county and city leaders from here on out. Plenty of other contentious issues still need to be ironed out before Utah's homeless service model is revamped - a discussion expected to continue in Salt Lake County's Collective Impact on Homelessness Steering Committee's meeting Wednesday.

