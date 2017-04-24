NewsAlert: Strident Trump targets Canadian trade on energy, lumber, dairy
Reading from handwritten notes during an Oval Office signing for an unrelated memorandum, Trump called Canada's actions a " disgrace " and said the Canadian measures have hurt dairy farmers in Wisconsin and NY. Von Ruden stated that all the overproduction of milk is bad for the industry and the USA needs to do a better job at maintaining supply levels that meet customer demand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 21
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 21
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 20
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC