Mormon leader Thomas Monson, 89, released from Salt Lake City hospital
President Thomas S. Monson exits a session of the LDS General Conference on April 1, 2017. Courtesy of Intellectual Reserve Inc. His hospitalization on Monday, a day after the group's 187th Annual General Conference weekend meetings, sparked concern over his health.
