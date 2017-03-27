More than 100 turn out for rally and march to show support for homeless
Utah State University student Joshua Haas was explaining Saturday why he helped organize a rally about to start in Pioneer Park to show support for the homeless community when a woman approached him. Identifying herself only as Kat, she said she'd been homeless for the past four years and thanked him for his efforts.
