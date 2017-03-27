More than 100 turn out for rally and ...

More than 100 turn out for rally and march to show support for homeless

Utah State University student Joshua Haas was explaining Saturday why he helped organize a rally about to start in Pioneer Park to show support for the homeless community when a woman approached him. Identifying herself only as Kat, she said she'd been homeless for the past four years and thanked him for his efforts.

