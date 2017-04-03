More on Idaho
Antiques Roadshow "Salt Lake City, Hour One" Utah's capital city is brimming with antique and vintage finds including an 1844 "Bellows Falls" LDS church hymnal, a 1914 Olaf Carl Seltzer oil on board and a 1969 prototype Hot Wheels "Beach Bomb." Can you guess which came in at $100,000-$150,000?.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|14 min
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|Apr 1
|Retribution
|8
