Massive fire destroys two apartment buildings in Westlake and triggers evacuations
A massive fire ripped through two apartment buildings in a Westlake neighborhood early Thursday and triggered the evacuation of a nearby convalescent home, authorities said. Flames erupted just after 2 a.m. inside a four-story apartment building in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street, according to Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|8 hr
|Money
|111
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 21
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
