Massive fire destroys two apartment buildings in Westlake and triggers evacuations

A massive fire ripped through two apartment buildings in a Westlake neighborhood early Thursday and triggered the evacuation of a nearby convalescent home, authorities said. Flames erupted just after 2 a.m. inside a four-story apartment building in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street, according to Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

