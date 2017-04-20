Man pleads guilty to taking bribe, passing student who failed driving test
A Utah man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he accepted a bribe to pass a man who had failed a commercial driver's license test. Antonio Estuardo Tinti pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City earlier this month to making a false statement related to the administration of a CDL test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 21
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 21
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 20
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC