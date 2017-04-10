Man once called 'time bomb' asks for ...

Man once called 'time bomb' asks for parole in 2011 death of woman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Prosecutors described Shane Roy Gillette as a "time bomb" when he was sentenced for the death of Julie Ann Jorgenson. On Tuesday, Gillette told a member of Utah Board of Pardons and Parole that he was sorry for what he did and has made the changes necessary - including regularly taking medication for his mental illness - to lead a productive life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Apr 10 Shycountryboy 50
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16) Apr 9 danzig152 10
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 8 Santana 53
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 6 Nomo 28,905
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 5 tongangodz 13
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 5 Dylan 108
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 82
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC