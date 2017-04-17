Man enters guilty plea in killing of ...

Man enters guilty plea in killing of Utah train worker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A 23-year-old man avoided facing the death penalty by pleading guilty to kidnapping and killing a Utah train worker in Wyoming. Harrison pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while perpetrating a kidnapping and kidnapping in the May slaying of Kay Porter Ricks, 63, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Sun Twissted 54
Utah Christians Apr 15 Saint Jesse 1
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Apr 14 Jae 20
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 14 JUST WONDERING 32,096
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Apr 10 Shycountryboy 50
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC