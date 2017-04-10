Man charged in locker room attack also left ransom notes, charges state
A man accused of grabbing a woman in the locker room at Salt Lake Community College also left ransom notes demanding sex in various lockers and later threw a chair at an investigator, police say. Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; burglary, assault by a prisoner and drug possession with prior convictions, third-degree felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|3 hr
|Jae
|20
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|22 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Apr 10
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC