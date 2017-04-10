Man charged in locker room attack als...

Man charged in locker room attack also left ransom notes, charges state

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A man accused of grabbing a woman in the locker room at Salt Lake Community College also left ransom notes demanding sex in various lockers and later threw a chair at an investigator, police say. Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; burglary, assault by a prisoner and drug possession with prior convictions, third-degree felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 4 hr Jae 20
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 6 hr JUST WONDERING 32,096
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Thu No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Thu No Surprise 28,908
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Apr 10 Shycountryboy 50
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16) Apr 9 danzig152 10
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 8 Santana 53
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at April 14 at 8:35PM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,565 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC