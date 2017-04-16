Man arrested in locker room attack allegedly left sex ransom notes
A man accused of grabbing a woman in the locker room at Salt Lake Community College also left ransom notes demanding sex in various lockers and later threw a chair at an investigator, police say. Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; burglary, assault by a prisoner and drug possession with prior convictions, third-degree felonies, KSL reported.
