Man arrested after attacking woman in SLCC locker room, police say

A man who police say tried to sexually assault a female college student by waiting in a women's locker room was arrested following an intense search Friday. Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, of Salt Lake City, was arrested after police say he randomly grabbed a 19-year-old woman in the locker room at Salt Lake Community College, 4600 S. Redwood Road, about 8 a.m. Royce said Wyatt was in the women's locker room at the campus' Life Activities Center.

