Man arrested after attacking woman in SLCC locker room, police say
A man who police say tried to sexually assault a female college student by waiting in a women's locker room was arrested following an intense search Friday. Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, of Salt Lake City, was arrested after police say he randomly grabbed a 19-year-old woman in the locker room at Salt Lake Community College, 4600 S. Redwood Road, about 8 a.m. Royce said Wyatt was in the women's locker room at the campus' Life Activities Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|Apr 1
|Retribution
|8
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 30
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|Mar 30
|SOROS SUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC