Magnum e-bikes establish foothold in Utah

In a building on State Street that was once home to a Ford Model T repair shop now resides a company dedicated to vehicles of a decidedly different and 21st century nature: electric bicycles. Magnum Electric Bicycles opened its Salt Lake office last fall, adding to the Israeli company's growing presence since entering the U.S. market about two years ago.

