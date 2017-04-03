Magnum e-bikes establish foothold in Utah
In a building on State Street that was once home to a Ford Model T repair shop now resides a company dedicated to vehicles of a decidedly different and 21st century nature: electric bicycles. Magnum Electric Bicycles opened its Salt Lake office last fall, adding to the Israeli company's growing presence since entering the U.S. market about two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|Apr 1
|Retribution
|8
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC