London attack victim returns to Utah, continues recovery

Injured U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt Cohran was killed in the March 22 London terror attack, arrives for a "Service of Hope" at Westminster Abbey, two weeks after the attack, in London, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A Utah woman who suffered a broken leg in a high-profile London attack that left five people dead, including her husband, has returned to her home in West Bountiful.

