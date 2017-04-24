Linda & Richard Eyre: Don't let school get in the way of your education
We were traveling a lot with our book tours and speaking engagements when our children were young, and we took them with us whenever we could, using our abundance of frequent flyer miles. As writers, we could work just as well - in fact sometimes better - when we were away from home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|27 min
|Money
|111
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|19 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 21
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC