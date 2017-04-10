Letter: Few options to voice our frustration
State GOP Chairman James Evans described as "thugs" those who hijacked Chris Stewart's town hall meeting. What he failed to mention is his own party's thugs who hijacked the voices of Salt Lake City voters.
