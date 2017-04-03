Kirby's Disturbing History: Murder on the Salt Lake Express and other bloody rail tales
Photo courtesy Utah State Historical Society Street car workers strike on Main Street in Salt Lake City. The strike started on Sunday April 28, 1907, and ended the following day, B.H. Roberts helped mediate and Utah Light and Railway management and the strikers were able to come to an agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|Apr 1
|Retribution
|8
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 30
|Kathy Gardner
|27
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC