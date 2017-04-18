Judge: Ex-Utah State player accused of rape to stand trial
Former Utah State University Linebacker Torrey Green looks on during an evidentiary hearing, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Logan, Utah. Judge Brian Cannell ruled Wednesday that there's enough evidence against the former Utah State University football player, accused of sexually assaulting seven women, for the case to go to trial.
