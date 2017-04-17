It's finally party time for 'The Great American Eclipse'
A retired Salt Lake City schoolteacher has been planning a huge party for more than a quarter-century - and this year it's finally party time. Bill Christiansen is trying to reconnect with thousands of former students so he can reinvite them to a rendezvous in Idaho for what's been dubbed "The Great American Eclipse."
