Ita s official: Warriors to face Jazz in Round 2, starting Tuesday
After failing to take down the Clippers at home in Game 6, the Jazz bounced back to eliminate them in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, setting up a West semifinals series with the awaiting Warriors. Golden State swept the Blazers in Round 1 and have been inactive since this past Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Sat
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Fri
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC