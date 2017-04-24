Interim CEO named to replace embattled Lee at U.
Vivian Lee, CEO of University of Utah Health Care, leaves a board of trustees meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - University of Utah Health CEO Dr. Vivian Lee, who resigned on Friday, will be replaced in the interim by Dr. A. Lorris Betz, a legendary leader in the U. hospital system, according to U. President David Pershing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|19 hr
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Fri
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Fri
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Fri
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Fri
|neo con agenda
|32,097
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Fri
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC