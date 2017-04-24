Interim CEO named to replace embattled Lee at U.

Vivian Lee, CEO of University of Utah Health Care, leaves a board of trustees meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - University of Utah Health CEO Dr. Vivian Lee, who resigned on Friday, will be replaced in the interim by Dr. A. Lorris Betz, a legendary leader in the U. hospital system, according to U. President David Pershing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.