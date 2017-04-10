In our opinion: Sheriff Winder's plan is sparking an important conversation

Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder makes a statement about President Donald Trump's recent executive orders at the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder's 21-point plan to attack crime associated with the downtown homeless problem has been well-received by area business interests, though its reception among civil rights and homeless advocates has been, at best, lukewarm.

