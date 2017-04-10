In our opinion: Sheriff Winder's plan...

In our opinion: Sheriff Winder's plan is sparking an important conversation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder makes a statement about President Donald Trump's recent executive orders at the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder's 21-point plan to attack crime associated with the downtown homeless problem has been well-received by area business interests, though its reception among civil rights and homeless advocates has been, at best, lukewarm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 3 hr Shycountryboy 50
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16) Sun danzig152 10
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Sat Santana 53
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 6 Nomo 28,905
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 5 tongangodz 13
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 5 Dylan 108
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 82
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC