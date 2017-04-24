Huntsman: Firing nearly cost University of Utah $250 million

CEO and Director Mary Beckerle of Huntsman Cancer Institute poses with Jon M. Huntsman, Founder and Principal Benefactor of HCI, in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014. Had the University of Utah not reinstated the CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Huntsman confirmed Wednesday that it would have missed out on a quarter of a billion dollar donation from his family's foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.