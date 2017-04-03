HawkWatch International founder leads raptor workshops, field trip in Salt Lake this weekend
Sharpen your raptor identification skills this weekend with a raptor workshop, field trip and lecture led by HawkWatch International founder Steve Hoffman. Details at www.hawkwatch.org/raptorid .
