Hatch raises $1.3M for possible re-election run

Sen. Orrin Hatch speaks during a Fight for Utah Children event with Children's Service Society at the Memorial House in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Hatch has raised about $1.3 million in campaign donations in recent months as he prepares for a possible re-election run, something the Republican has opened the door to after pledging years ago that his current term would be his last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.