Hatch raises $1.3M for possible re-election run
Sen. Orrin Hatch speaks during a Fight for Utah Children event with Children's Service Society at the Memorial House in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Hatch has raised about $1.3 million in campaign donations in recent months as he prepares for a possible re-election run, something the Republican has opened the door to after pledging years ago that his current term would be his last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Apr 10
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC