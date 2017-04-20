Governor, lawmakers express support for the civil liberties of immigrants

Members of the Bulbuli Children's Choir sing during a ceremony to celebrate the signing of a concurrent resolution affirming Utah's support for the religious and civil liberties of immigrants and refugees during a ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 17, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A pair of Utah lawmakers noted their own family history as immigrants fleeing hostile societies at a ceremony to emphasize the state's affirmation of civil liberties for all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.