Gehrke: Rumors about FTC chairmanship may explain Reyes' recent fundraising surge

Tribune file photo) Attorney General Sean Reyes high fives his son Kai after delivering his victory speech during the GOP election night party at the Hilton in downtown Salt Lake City, Tuesday November 4, 2014. Tribune file photo) Attorney General Sean Reyes high fives his son Kai after delivering his victory speech during the GOP election night party at the Hilton in downtown Salt Lake City, Tuesday November 4, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.