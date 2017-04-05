Flood Times
If you were born before 1983, you weren't around to see the lines of people on State Street in Salt Lake City, passing sand bags to one another and stacking them in an attempt to control floodwaters from City Creek Canyon . Downtown State Street was a river, as were many other streets .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|tongangodz
|28,904
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|19 hr
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|19 hr
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|Apr 1
|Retribution
|8
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 30
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|Mar 30
|SOROS SUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC