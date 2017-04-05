Flood Times

If you were born before 1983, you weren't around to see the lines of people on State Street in Salt Lake City, passing sand bags to one another and stacking them in an attempt to control floodwaters from City Creek Canyon . Downtown State Street was a river, as were many other streets .

