Findings of New Study Shows Potential Breakthrough For Determining Who's At Risk of a Heart Attack
Findings of a new study by researchers at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute may be a "game-changer" for determining who's at risk of a heart attack. The finding potentially could mean a lot of patients may not require statin therapy, even though they have high cholesterol."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was a visitor
|2 hr
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|11 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|neo con agenda
|32,097
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|15 hr
|srhino
|2
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|20 hr
|Truth
|113
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Thu
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC