Father: Son denied vital transplant because of marijuana use
The hospital says it can't talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually. SALT LAKE CITY After pneumonia caused his lungs to collapse, a 19-year-old in Utah was denied a transplant because he'd used marijuana in the past, his father says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Apr 10
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC