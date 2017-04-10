Father: Son denied vital transplant b...

Father: Son denied vital transplant because of marijuana use

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The hospital says it can't talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually. SALT LAKE CITY After pneumonia caused his lungs to collapse, a 19-year-old in Utah was denied a transplant because he'd used marijuana in the past, his father says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Apr 10 Shycountryboy 50
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16) Apr 9 danzig152 10
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 8 Santana 53
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 6 Nomo 28,905
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 5 tongangodz 13
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 5 Dylan 108
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 82
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC