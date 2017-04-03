Downtown Alliance to fund 'street team' to help relieve homeless issues

Determined to help reduce issues associated with Salt Lake City's overwhelmed homeless shelter, downtown business leaders are stepping in. Their plan: a paid "street team" with backgrounds in social work roaming the streets of downtown Salt Lake City - some on bikes, others on Segways - doing everything from scrubbing graffiti to asking the nearby panhandler, "How can I help?" The Downtown Alliance is gearing up to contract with New York-based StreetPlus , a cleaning, social service outreach and safety services contractor that's currently serving more than 65 improvement districts across the U.S. - including areas in Los Angeles and Chicago.

