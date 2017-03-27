Dancing with Death just part of the journey in Ballet West's upcoming triple-bill
Ballet West's "Journeys and Reflections" program running April 7-15 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City includes Utah native choreographer Garrett Smith's "FaA ades." Ballet West's "Journeys and Reflections" program running April 7-15 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City includes Utah native choreographer Garrett Smith's "FaA ades."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|8
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Thu
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|Thu
|SOROS SUX
|1
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Marc Sabin
|71
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|nomo
|28,900
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar 29
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 27
|USA-1
|36
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC