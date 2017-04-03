Council 'alarmed' by plan to fence of...

Council 'alarmed' by plan to fence off walkways near homeless shelter

The Salt Lake City Council says it is troubled by plans to fence off the crosswalk at 200 South and Rio Grande Street - worried about its conflicting goal to create a walkable downtown while also creating a perception that city officials want to block homeless people from entering the area slated for multimillion dollar investment. That's according to a letter all seven members of the council sent to Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Utah Transit Authority officials Tuesday.

