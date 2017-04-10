Controlling costs for new state priso...

Controlling costs for new state prison could mean fewer beds

Just what the $650 million total price tag for a new state prison west of the Salt Lake City International Airport will buy was up for discussion Friday by the Legislature's Prison Development Commission. Designers may not be able fit 4,000 beds into the new prison and have ruled out leaving room for expansion within the facility's walls, said Jim Russell, assistant director of the state Division of Facilities Construction and Management.

