Christ United Methodist Church celebrates 125 years of ministry
Members of the Christ United Methodist Church laugh when trying to figure out which member has been with the church the longest during the church's 125th anniversary celebration in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Faith on Fire band and choir perform "Chain Breaker" during Christ United Methodist Church's 125th anniversary celebration in Salt Lake City on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Fri
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Fri
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 20
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC