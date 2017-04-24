Christ United Methodist Church celebr...

Christ United Methodist Church celebrates 125 years of ministry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Members of the Christ United Methodist Church laugh when trying to figure out which member has been with the church the longest during the church's 125th anniversary celebration in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Faith on Fire band and choir perform "Chain Breaker" during Christ United Methodist Church's 125th anniversary celebration in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Many God's of Mormonism Fri LetsGetReal 1
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Fri Paul 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Apr 21 chelseynotclinton 28
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 20 Yeah 110
Utah sucks Apr 19 DJDorae 18
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Apr 19 Bates 40 11
LDS sisters Apr 19 Eddie1187 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC