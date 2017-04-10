Body camera video shown in court for police shooting victim

This Aug. 10, 2016, file photo Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed, a teenage Somali refugee who was critically wounded by police during a fight outside a homeless shelter, makes his first court appearance, in Salt Lake City. A social work expert says Mohamed should be allowed to face drug and robbery charges in juvenile court to give the 18-year-old a chance to rehabilitate.

