Biskupski orders resignation of Salt Lake City's longtime UTA trustee
Under orders from Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Salt Lake City's longtime representative on the Utah Transit Authority's board of trustees has resigned. Keith Bartholomew - an associate professor of city and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah who served 13 years on the UTA board as an appointee under the tenures of former Mayors Rocky Anderson and Ralph Becker - submitted his resignation during the board's meeting Wednesday.
