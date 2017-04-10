Band Kansas to perform entire 'career-making' album in S.L. concert
As the band Kansas was heading to the studio to record its album "Leftoverture," guitarist Kerry Livgren blurted out, "I've got one more song." He played it for his bandmates, who, although eager to start the recording process, couldn't deny there was something special about the song that warranted its last-minute inclusion on the album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|15 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Apr 10
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC