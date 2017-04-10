Backlash after Provo judge refers to convicted rapist as a 'good man'
In this Thursday, March 30, 2017, photo, Keith Vallejo leaves the courtroom, in Provo, Utah. A Utah judge sentencing the former Mormon bishop said the convicted rapist was an "extraordinary, good man" who did something wrong.
