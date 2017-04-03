At least 1 top Republican in Congress...

At least 1 top Republican in Congress really likes IRS chief

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

21, 2016 file photo, IRS Commissioner John Koskinen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Republicans are unhappy that their favorite whipping boy is still in charge of the IRS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 7 hr Nomo 28,905
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Wed tongangodz 13
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Wed Dylan 108
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 82
News GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ... Apr 1 Retribution 8
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 30 Kathy Gardner 27
Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks Mar 30 SOROS SUX 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC