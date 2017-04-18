Array of outdoor, environmental groups will join Salt Lake City March for Science
The Earth Day event will begin at 3 p.m. at City Creek Park, with marchers moving on to the state Capitol. According to Great Salt Lake Audubon, the March for Science champions publicly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.
