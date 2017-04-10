April 21 date set for Sen. Bernie Sanders rally in Utah
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the overwhelming pick of Utah Democrats in last year's presidential caucus vote, will hold a rally in Salt Lake City on April 21, the Utah Democratic Party said Thursday. Earlier this week, the national party announced Utah was one of the stops Sanders and new Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez would make on their nine-state "Come Together and Fight Back" tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|15 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Apr 10
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC