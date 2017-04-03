Andrew Zimmern goes local in Salt Lake City with global perspective on food
TV personality, chef and author Andrew Zimmern will speak at Kingsbury Hall on Tuesday, April 11, as part of the Natural History Museum of Utah's annual lecture series. Steve Henke TV personality, chef and author Andrew Zimmern will speak at Kingsbury Hall on Tuesday, April 11, as part of the Natural History Museum of Utah's annual lecture series.
